Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Shares of HUBB opened at $180.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $183.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

