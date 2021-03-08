AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.16. 9,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

