Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 872,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $59,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $77.80 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

