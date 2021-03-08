Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.65% of Callaway Golf worth $59,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

