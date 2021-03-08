Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $93,768,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,551,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 535,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

