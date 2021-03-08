AtonRa Partners Buys Shares of 5,020 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,341. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

