AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

