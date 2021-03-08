Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $118.84

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $118.84, but opened at $111.37. Bilibili shares last traded at $113.26, with a volume of 317 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

