Raymond James Raises Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target to $11.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.