Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.08. Chiasma shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.