Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE CEQP opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

