Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $214,550.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

