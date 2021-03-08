Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDFF. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

