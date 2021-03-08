Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s current price.

PKIUF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. Parkland has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

