Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,678 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $61,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $96.83 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.