Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $17.31. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 4,859 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

