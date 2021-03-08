Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

RAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Shares of RAT stock traded up GBX 8.83 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,592.83 ($20.81). The stock had a trading volume of 52,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,573.96. The stock has a market cap of £916.23 million and a P/E ratio of 33.70. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

