Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.55 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.