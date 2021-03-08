Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $731,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AM. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.46 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

