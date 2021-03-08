Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $62,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,251 shares of company stock worth $15,448,526 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

