Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $731,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

