Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 886 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $62,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,251 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,526. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

