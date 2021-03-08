JustBet Trading 20% Lower This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, JustBet has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $340,348.71 and approximately $141.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,231,499 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

