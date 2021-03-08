Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 118,211 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $63,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $76.75 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.