Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 118,211 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $63,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

BAH opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

