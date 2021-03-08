Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $64,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

