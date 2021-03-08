Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $64,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

