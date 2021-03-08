SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.30

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 45848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

