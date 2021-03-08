Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,718 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $65,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

CFR stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

