Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $65,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR opened at $110.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

