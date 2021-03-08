Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.