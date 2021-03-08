Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

