Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $105.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.