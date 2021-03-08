Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.84

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 71462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

