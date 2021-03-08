Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.76

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 1201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after buying an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

