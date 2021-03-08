Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.82

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1504673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $346,847,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.