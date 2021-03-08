SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.
In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,906 shares of company stock worth $13,914,199 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
