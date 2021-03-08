SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,906 shares of company stock worth $13,914,199 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

