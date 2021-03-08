Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Astec Industries stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

