Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $659,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 697.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

