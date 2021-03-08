Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Coty by 193.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coty by 153.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,596 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Coty by 72.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 344.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 417,006 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

COTY stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $756,790. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

