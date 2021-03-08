Datamine (DAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,600.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Datamine has a market cap of $479,935.06 and approximately $22,600.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00081339 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,151,574 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.