International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 887.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

