NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 162.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $21.86 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

