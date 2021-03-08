Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 100,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.