Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 117 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $353,000.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

