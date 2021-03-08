Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

