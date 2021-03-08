Arcblock Market Capitalization Reaches $13.00 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.00 million and $6.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00797613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00041183 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

