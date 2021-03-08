Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWE. Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

