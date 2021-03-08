Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $770,000 Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,873,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 846.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 153,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $46.29 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

