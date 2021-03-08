Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 246 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 84,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

